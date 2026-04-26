‘Needs to check if he used AI chip in his bat’ - Pakistan analyst's stunning claim on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amid IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the biggest talk of the town as far as IPL 2026 is concerned.

The 15-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL 2026 so far, having aggregated 357 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 234.86.

Prior to Rajasthan Royals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, the teenager already had scored two fifties this season. He added a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, to the two fifties that he had scored earlier.

AI chip in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat? Pakistani cricket analyst, Dr Nauman Niaz, is starting to believe if an AI chip has been placed in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat.

“When Sooryavanshi smashed four sixes in the very first over against Praful Hinge, then what’s left in the powerplay? His strike rate is over 200," one of the members of Pakistan-based Smash It show said.

“I really wonder what that kid has been. I think people need to check him at this point. Just like how you go through the doping tests, he also needs to check if he used an AI chip in his bat. That doesn’t look human. He is unreal. What a player he is! His strike rate of around 200 gave me the thought that he played slowly. It should have been 300," Dr Nauman said.

“When you turn in to 18 years, you body transforms. Your shoulder starts to open up. You build your triceps or biceps, and your core becomes strong.

"And Sooryavanshi is 16. When he was born, Virat Kohli was already a world champion. If you see Sooryavanshi, he has a great wrist position and a fine arc of his bat swing," he explained.

Overall, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 15 matches across the IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons, and has aggregated 609 runs at a strike-rate of 222.26. Many former cricketers, including Kris Srikkanth, believe that Vaibhav should be fast-tracked to the senior Indian cricket team.