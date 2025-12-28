Neeraj Chopra, Himani Mor host wedding reception 11 months after marriage; PM Modi attends as chief guest: Know more

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor finally hosted their long delayed wedding receptions. The two-part reception was held almost 11 months after their private wedding ceremony in January.

They married quietly on 16 January in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. They only had their family and close friends at the wedding.

On 25 December, they had a reception in Karnal. It brought relatives and supporters together for a warm gathering that felt earned after a demanding year. Two days later, on 27 December, they had a larger event in New Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra wore a black sherwani with gold buttons and a small red pocket square. Himani was dressed in a deep maroon bridal outfit with heavy gold floral embroidery.

In the other reception, both were dressed in black, with golden designs on them.

Her dupatta was draped gracefully, and she wore traditional chooda bangles and mehndi on her hands. Her hair was styled in soft waves.

They stood in front of a beautifully-decorated floral backdrop, filled with pink and white flowers.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin season was just starting in January, and his training demanded full focus. A large celebration was impossible then. So, the families agreed to wait for a better moment.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor’s reception: Who attended?

PM Modi attends Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's reception at the Leela Palace in New Delhi

Both events drew a mix of political leaders and sports personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding ceremony as the chief guest at The Leela Palace in Delhi. He was also present in Karnal, where he blessed the couple and gifted them a Lord Ram idol.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the Karnal celebration along with several senior leaders from the state. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda met the couple and shared photographs later.

Other attendees included Haryana Assembly Speaker Harwinder Kalyan, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Many sportspersons were seen at the Karnal reception. Boxers Rajesh Kumar Rajound and Manoj Kumar were among them. Popular Haryanvi artists such as Renu Duhan and writer Sanjeet Saroha were also part of the gathering.

Neeraj’s reception menu mixed tradition with scale. The Karnal event hosted more than 2,500 people. So, catering teams were brought in from Mumbai to handle the volume.

The spread leaned toward Haryanvi flavours. It matched the simple home-style food Neeraj enjoyed at his in-laws’ house. Earlier in the year, he ate roti with ghee-bura, chutney and local sabzi.

While specific details are not revealed, media reports claim chicken dum biryani featured as one of the big crowd favourites. Other festive dishes completed a long table of options.

Neeraj Chopra’s Favourites Though he maintains a strict athletic diet, Neeraj Chopra is known to enjoy specific "cheat meals". Neeraj has a sweet tooth. He loves Gulab Jamun with ice cream and often asks for churma and kheer.

Neeraj previously spoke about Kolkata treats, such as baked rawsho-golla, mishti doi, and luchi with sada aloo tawrkari.

Who is Homani Mor? Himani Mor is a former Indian tennis player from Sonipat, Haryana. She now works in sports management.

She represented India at major events, including the 2017 World University Games. She won gold at the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship. At her peak in 2018, she ranked 42nd in singles and 27th in doubles nationally.

Himani Mor holds degrees in Political Science and Physical Education, along with two MBA degrees in sports and HR management from US universities. She is currently pursuing an MS in Sports Management.