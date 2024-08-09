Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Silver: No gold but Indian-American CEO keeps his promise of free visas to all Indians

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday, losing gold to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta had promised to give free visas if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at Paris Olympics.
Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta had promised to give free visas if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at Paris Olympics.

Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta, who had promised to give free visas "if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold", extended this offer to all Indians on Thursday. India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday, losing gold to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Nahta said he is "going ahead with our original offer of free visas" as "it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines".

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat to compete for bronze

In a LinkedIn post, the India-American CEO wrote, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines. To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today 🇮🇳."

"People who commented with emails on my earlier posts will receive instructions over email from Atlys on how to redeem this offer shortly," he said.

Source: Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta's LinkedIn

A week ago, Nahta had posted, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go 🇮🇳". In a follow-up post, he explained how to avail of the free visa offer.

Source: Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta's LinkedIn

"On 30th July, I had promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold...Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us,” he had explained. He clarified that the offer would be applicable to all countries.

"What do you need to do to avail this offer? Drop your email in comments below and we will create an account for you with a free visa credit,” Nahta wrote.

Source: Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta's LinkedIn

As soon as he posted this on LinkedIn, people started sharing their e-mail ids in the comment section.

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, took the silver with a season's best effort of 89.45m, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra for securing his second Olympic medal, despite battling an injury.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister also lauded Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, for her comments about Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal. Saroj Devi expressed happiness for Nadeem, describing him as "like her child".

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:57 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsNeeraj Chopra’s Olympic Silver: No gold but Indian-American CEO keeps his promise of free visas to all Indians

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue