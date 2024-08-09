Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Silver: No gold but Indian-American CEO keeps his promise of free visas to all Indians

Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta, who had promised to give free visas "if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold", extended this offer to all Indians on Thursday. India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday, losing gold to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Nahta said he is "going ahead with our original offer of free visas" as "it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines".

In a LinkedIn post, the India-American CEO wrote, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines. To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today 🇮🇳."

"People who commented with emails on my earlier posts will receive instructions over email from Atlys on how to redeem this offer shortly," he said.

A week ago, Nahta had posted, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go 🇮🇳". In a follow-up post, he explained how to avail of the free visa offer.

"On 30th July, I had promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold...Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us,” he had explained. He clarified that the offer would be applicable to all countries.

"What do you need to do to avail this offer? Drop your email in comments below and we will create an account for you with a free visa credit,” Nahta wrote.

As soon as he posted this on LinkedIn, people started sharing their e-mail ids in the comment section.