Business News/ News / Trends/  Neeraj Chopra ties the knot with Himani Mor — Take a look at Olympic champ's net worth

Neeraj Chopra ties the knot with Himani Mor — Take a look at Olympic champ's net worth

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Neeraj Chopra net worth: The Olympic double medallist recently tied the knot with Himani Mor. The latest update has once again brought to the spotlight Neeraj Chopra's personal life, including speculations about his net worth.

Neeraj Chopra ties the knot with Himani Mor -- Take a look at Olympic champ's net worth

Neeraj Chopra recently tied the knot with Himani Mor. The two time Olympic medallist took to his Instagram account to share photos of ‘happily ever after’.

Neeraj Chopra shot to stardom in the 2020 Olympics when he bagged a gold medal with his 87.58-meter throw. In the 2024 Paris Games, Neeraj added another feather to his cap by earning a silver medal for India.

Although the Olympic champ has maintained a relatively private personal life, Neeraj Chopra's achievements, and now his marriage, have led to speculations on what the medallist's net worth could be.

Neeraj Chopra's net worth

As of 2024, Neeraj Chopra's net worth stands at 37 crore ($4.5 million USD).The Olympic medallist's income comes from various sources such as earnings from international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, reported NDTV Sports.

Neeraj Chopra earns around 30 lakh per month, making his annual income about 4 crore.

In addition to his monthly income regular income, Neeraj Chopra's association with brands and the endorsements he does for them contribute massively to his income. Neeraj's endorsement list currently includes 24 brands including global names like American sportswear company Under Armour, Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega, Gillette, Samsung and Visa.

Neeraj Chopra's assets

Reportedly, Neeraj Chopra also owns a magnificent three-story bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat. In addition to the bungalow, Neeraj also has a collection of cars, which includes, a Range Rover Sport valued at over 2 crore, a Ford Mustang GT priced at approximately 93.52 lakh, a Mahindra Thar, a Toyota Fortuner (model not known), whose price ranges between 33.43 lakh and 51.44 lakh.

Neeraj Chopra also owns a Mahindra XUV 700, which was gifted to him by Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, and a Mahindra Thar. To top it all over, the Olympic champ also owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, which is priced at approximately 11 lakh, and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F, valued at about 1 lakh.

