Neeta Ambani celebrates Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya's bond, recalls Anant-Radhika's Jamnagar wedding | Viral video

Neeta Ambani, Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, shared an emotional note during Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Sachin Tendulkar with his family kickstarted wedding festivities in Jamnagar with a grand puja at the same place where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their vows.

Expressed her happiness seeing him begin a new chapter of his life with Saaniya, Neeta Ambani, the director of Reliance Industries said, “Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar. Today, we have all gathered here in the same place that Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago, Sachin and Anjali, you've always been family to us, and our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today. My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.”

While addressing Arjun's fiancé and extending warm wisher to her, she added, “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It's wonderful getting to know you and see you both together, and may God bless your union forever.”

In response to the congratulatory messages from the Ambani family, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh bhai, I don't think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead. And thank you very much for having us here.”

Sharing his pride and joy and calling it a special moment for their family, the ‘God of Cricket’ said, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar lekar aata hai introduce karne ke liye then you know ki beta badh gaya hai.”

The former captain of Indian national cricket team expressed his happiness on seeing him begin a new journey with Saaniya and said, "They look badly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say, I'm extremely proud of you to have found someone so special who loves you as much as you love her.

Mumbai Indians congratulates Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Reliance Industries, also congratulated the couple who are set to tie the knot on 5 March. The caption to the post said, “𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧." Extending wishes for their future, it added, "Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other ✨”

Sachin Tendulkar expressed gratitude to the Ambani family and in a post on X stated, “We are touched by your kind gesture, Mukesh bhai, Nita bhabhi, Anant and Akash. Moments like these feel even more meaningful when shared with family and friends who have been part of the journey.”