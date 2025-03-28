Neha Kakkar trolled for arriving ’3 hours’ late to Melbourne concert, she tells why it happened

Singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share the reasons behind arriving "three hours" late to her concert in Melbourne, Australia. Kakkar faced a massive backlash from the crowd as she purportedly arrived late to her show in Australia.

A video of her crying on stage went viral on social media this week. Kakkar broke down into tears as she apologised to the audience in Australia. Some in the crowd shouted "Go back, rest in your hotel", while some clapped to cheer her up.

Neha Kakkar breaks silence on controversy Neha Kakkar broke her silence on the incident. She posted on Instagram, "They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is!”

Kakkar alleged that the organisers of the show ran away with her money. They did not even give food to her band and even the sound check was delayed by hours because the sound vendor was not paid.

Her post read, “Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all of this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because there my fans were waiting for hours for me.”

Kakkar said she “could not reach the venue, could not do the sound check, we didn't even know if the concert is happening.”

“Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, could not do the sound check, we didn't even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough," Kakkar's post read.