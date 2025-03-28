Neha Kakkar trolled for arriving ’3 hours’ late to Melbourne concert, she tells why it happened

A video of her crying on stage went viral on social media this week. Kakkar broke down into tears as she apologised to the audience in Australia . Some in the crowd shouted "Go back, rest in your hotel", while some clapped to cheer her up.

Neha Kakkar breaks silence on controversy

Neha Kakkar broke her silence on the incident. She posted on Instagram, "They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is!”