Neil Armstrong’s childhood home saved by ₹3.8 cr donation: Restoration plans, tourist opening targeted for 2030

Neil Armstrong’s childhood home in Ohio has been acquired by a local historical society following a $400,000 donation from retired pilot Ken Schreiber, paving the way for plans to preserve the property and open it to visitors.

Schreiber was nine years old when Armstrong took his first steps on the moon in 1969. He later became a military fighter pilot himself. After reading in August that Armstrong’s boyhood home was for sale and learning that no one had come forward to preserve it, Schreiber decided to make an offer, AP reported.

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The sale was finalised on Monday, with his donation enabling the Auglaize County Historical Society to take ownership.

“I just thought somebody has got to step up to the plate,” said Schreiber, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring as a pilot with American Airlines. He recalled his father’s advice to “make a mark in life.”

The former house of Neil Armstrong stands Friday, July 31, 2026, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

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Neil Armstrong’s childhood home could open to tourists by 2030 The Auglaize County Historical Society plans to restore the two-storey house in Wapakoneta, Ohio, to the way it looked during Armstrong’s childhood. The target is to open the property for public tours by 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the astronaut’s birth.

Gerald Siesel, the historical society's president, said the organisation has begun researching the home’s appearance in the 1940s and is discussing fundraising with community leaders to finance its renovation and maintenance, AP reported.

“Even now when this opportunity came our way, we realized we can't do it ourselves,” he said.

The house has long attracted visitors to the nearby Armstrong Air and Space Museum who are curious about the astronaut’s early life, but it has never been open to the public.

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How Armstrong’s boyhood home shaped his early years Located at 601 W. Benton St., the property played an important role in Armstrong’s formative years. His family moved several times during his childhood before settling in western Ohio when he was a teenager.

At the house, Armstrong built model planes in the dining room and tested them in a wind tunnel he constructed in the basement. He also conducted experiments there, made his first solo flight and earned his pilot’s licence at 16.

The house has retained much of its exterior appearance, while its internal layout remains similar despite updates. Armstrong’s former bedroom now features photographs and paintings of the moon landing, along with autographed photographs of visiting astronauts.

Why the house needed a new owner The property went on sale in August for the first time in nearly 40 years. Karen Mikesell, a retired history teacher, bought the house in 1988 and was among the few owners since Armstrong’s parents moved out in the mid-1960s.

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Over the years, Mikesell hosted nine astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin, who travelled to the moon with Armstrong and Michael Collins in 1969.

Recalling Aldrin’s visit to Armstrong’s upstairs bedroom a few years after Armstrong died in 2012, Mikesell said, “and the tears just streamed down his cheeks.”

Mikesell, 82, said she felt responsible for protecting the property’s history and wanted to “keep it like the Armstrongs had” as much as possible. She hoped a new owner would preserve the home and help inspire future generations.

Schreiber initially asked friends to contribute towards the purchase but ultimately donated the $400,000 himself to help the historical society acquire the property.

Retired pilot’s tribute to Neil Armstrong Schreiber grew up in Dayton, about 60 miles (96 kilometres) south of Armstrong’s hometown. He said he had long admired Armstrong for his achievements, modesty and character.

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Despite living relatively close to Wapakoneta, Schreiber did not visit the Armstrong Air and Space Museum until this summer, when he also toured the childhood home.

“It was almost like the ghost of Neil Armstrong was there,” he said. “I could imagine him running up and down the stairs.”

The acquisition gives the historical society an opportunity to preserve a property associated with Armstrong’s early life. However, restoration work, fundraising and maintenance remain part of the plan before the house can welcome public visitors.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.