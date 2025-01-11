Karan Johar was seen leaving a Mumbai restaurant with Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan. His fashion choice sparked social media reactions, linking him to ongoing nepotism debates in Bollywood, particularly after Kangana Ranaut's 2017 comments and Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar was earlier seen coming out of Yauatcha Mumbai, an upmarket chain restaurant serving Chinese food and dim sum dishes. He was accompanied by actress Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's Gauri Khan. An Instagram video that captures the moment has gone viral on social media, gaining nearly 4.5 lakh views.

Some social media users noticed that KJo, as Johar is fondly called, was wearing a sweatshirt with the caption: Nepo Baby. They were sharp enough to point that out and comment on it. Let’s check some of the comments.

"Finally wearing his Nepo Baby shirt proudly," wrote one user.

“Lol kjo top is really on point haan his proud to be a nep baby," wrote another user.

“He knows he's a gang so we know no one can take anything from him," came from another.

Nepotism allegations against Karan Johar The nepotism allegations around Karan Johar is an ongoing debate in Bollywood about favouritism towards star kids. Johar, a prominent filmmaker, is accused of launching careers of star-kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

The controversy gained momentum in 2017 when Kangana Ranaut labelled Johar the “flag-bearer of nepotism" on his talk show. It intensified after Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2020 death. Many blaming Bollywood’s nepotism and groupism. Social media campaigns like #BoycottBollywood have kept the debate alive.

KJo is accused of prioritising family connections over talent. His critics argue that this practice limits opportunities for outsiders who lack industry connections.

Supporters of Johar counter these claims, citing the hard work and talent of actors he has launched, such as Alia Bhatt, whose success is seen as proof of merit. They also argue that nepotism has long been part of Bollywood tradition, with many film families dominating the industry.