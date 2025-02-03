Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release: Netflix drops teaser; Shefali Shah and team to face their toughest case

Netflix has announced the third season of the Shefali Shah-starrer web series Delhi Crime, following the success of Seasons 1 and 2. In a social media post on X, Netflix shared a video giving a sneak peek at the new plot of the season.

"Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy award-winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet.

Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" the streaming platform wrote on X.

The video clip shows DIG Vartika and her team, who find a truck loaded with young girls caught in a massive human trafficking operation in India run by the trafficker, Meena. The plot will revolve around Vartika and her team, Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest, who follow the chain of clues that lead them to a vast trafficking network beyond the borders of India.

The series, which is inspired by both real and fictional events, essentially shows the journey of police force as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi.

The plot of the first season revolved around the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The story of the second season focused on Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

The is created and written by Tanuj, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup and produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment. The show stars notable stars such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.

Following the announcement, several social media users shared their excitement on Instagram and X for the upcoming series.

One of the users commented, “It's good that the announcement has been made, now quickly put in the release date, I can't wait anymore, I've already waited a lot for this shows."