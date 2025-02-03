Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release: Netflix drops teaser; Shefali Shah and team to face their toughest case

Delhi Crime Season 3 is on the way, with Netflix revealing a plot involving a human trafficking operation. DIG Vartika and her team will investigate a network stretching beyond India's borders, continuing the show's tradition of tackling serious crimes.

Livemint
Published3 Feb 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Crime Season 3: Netflix releases new teaser.(X)

Netflix has announced the third season of the Shefali Shah-starrer web series Delhi Crime, following the success of Seasons 1 and 2. In a social media post on X, Netflix shared a video giving a sneak peek at the new plot of the season.

"Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy award-winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet.

Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" the streaming platform wrote on X.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Has Meghan Markle altered her engagement ring for the fourth time? Netizens see…
Advertisement

The video clip shows DIG Vartika and her team, who find a truck loaded with young girls caught in a massive human trafficking operation in India run by the trafficker, Meena. The plot will revolve around Vartika and her team, Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest, who follow the chain of clues that lead them to a vast trafficking network beyond the borders of India.

 

Also Read | OJ Simpson trial—‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ docuseries now on Netflix

The series, which is inspired by both real and fictional events, essentially shows the journey of police force as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi.

Advertisement

The plot of the first season revolved around the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The story of the second season focused on Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

The is created and written by Tanuj, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup and produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment. The show stars notable stars such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.

 

Advertisement
Also Read | Liam Payne to appear as guest judge on new Netflix show, family ‘blindsided’

Following the announcement, several social media users shared their excitement on Instagram and X for the upcoming series.

One of the users commented, “It's good that the announcement has been made, now quickly put in the release date, I can't wait anymore, I've already waited a lot for this shows."

“Finally!!!!! She is backkk,” added another.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsDelhi Crime Season 3 OTT release: Netflix drops teaser; Shefali Shah and team to face their toughest case
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 07:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget