Netflix India movie Vijay 69, featuring ‘foul-mouthed’ Anupam Kher, starts streaming on OTT: Check early reviews

“An adventurous, foul-mouthed former swimming coach reaches for record-breaking glory when he attempts a triathlon at 69 years old,” says Netflix India’s description of Vijay 69. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) production, starring Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, started streaming on the OTT platform on November 8.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who directed Kher in successful movies like The Kashmir Files, has praised the movie and the actor’s performance.

“​​Last night watched a heartwarming, funny, and touching tale of a 69-year-old Vijay, played by Anupam Kher, who brought life to the character with emotion, laughter, and a top-rated performance. Full marks to writer-director, Akshay Roy. Vijay 69 is a must-watch with family: it will fill you with hope,” the filmmaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Anupam Kher was last seen in The Signature, a ZEE5 original released on October 4. The emotional drama also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Ranvir Shorey and Annu Kapoor.

Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan in Emergency, a historical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut. The movie's release has been postponed for many months. Ranaut plays the character of Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Kher’s last theatrical release was Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. In the movie released in May, the veteran Bollywood actor played the character of Guru Shambhu. This year, the actor also featured in Kaagaz 2 and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

This is Chunky Pandey's first movie in 2024. He was last seen in 2022, with releases like Tamil action-thriller Sardar, Gujarati historical drama Nayika Devi The Warrior Queen, and bilingual sports drama Liger, which featured his daughter Ananya Panday along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie also featured legendary boxer Mike Tyson.