Netflix star Sunil Grover gets trolled for Instagram Reel; actor-comedian slammed for ‘collab with the poor’

Sunil Grover, known for his comedy on Netflix, is on a mountain trip, sharing a stress-free moment on Instagram. Social media users have criticised the presence of a photographer, questioning the authenticity of his portrayal of being down-to-earth.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Sunil Grover, known for making audiences laugh on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently on a break, enjoying a trip to the mountains. In his recent Instagram post, he tried to showcase a simple, stress-free time.

“Aur kya chahiye… batao (What else do you want? Tell me),” wrote the Jawan actor while sharing the video on social media.

While some were curious about the location, some users pointed out the irony of having a photographer capturing him even while he slept on the floor.

“Wah sote hue bhi you holding your hand bag ... hmm (So, you’re holding on to your handbag even while sleeping),” wrote one user.

“Ameer logo ko down to earth dikhne k liye cameraman bhi saath le jaana hota hai..(When rich people want to portray themselves as down-to-earth, they take a cameraman with them),” came from another.

“What is the need to show off so much. A labourer lies down to wipe off his fatigue. You are doing it to make videos,” posted one user while another commented, “Grib ke sath sokar v Amir hi lg rhe ho bhai (You’re still looking rich while lying down with poor people).”

“Ye collab tha kya gareebo ke sath (Was this a collaboration post with the poor?),” another user shared his sarcastic views.

Sunil Grover’s comeback to Kapil Sharma’s show

In 2022, Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack and underwent bypass surgery at the age of 45. In an interview, Grover shared how challenging it was, especially as he was already battling COVID-19 at the time.

He admitted the experience was mentally tough, with feelings of hopelessness. Now, he now feels that everything is fine.

After his recovery, he made a comeback to Kapil Sharma’s show, which shifted to OTT-exclusive release on Netflix in a new avatar.

In March 2017, during a flight from Melbourne to India, Kapil Sharma allegedly verbally abused Sunil Grover. Following this incident, Sunil chose not to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Co-stars Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left the show after the incident, according to media reports.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
