Netflix releases in January : Let’s take a look at the Netflix releases in January 2025: Date-wise list of movies, documentaries, and web series.

January 1

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Directed by Chris Smith, this startling documentary is based on the life of Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defying ageing. It dives into the controversial wellness practices one man uses to maintain youth and vitality and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him. The Love Scam Missing You, Season 1

Check out this web series to see how a Detective's ex fiancé's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

January 2

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law, Season 2

In this captivating reality show's second season, new families and their in-laws are isolated on an island paradise and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Selling The City, Season 1

Selling The City follows a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City.

January 7

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, Season 1

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the nineties' biggest and most outrageous TV hits. Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

January 8

Fake Profile, Season 2

Someone is killing the most attractive men in Colombia under an intriguing modus operandi. Through the fake profile of Camila Román on a dating app, the killer meets their victims, woos them, seduces them, and then eliminates them by taking them to the edge of pleasure.

January 9

American Primevaln, Limited Series

This series is a fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as American men and women fight and die to keep or control a minority land. I am Ilary The Upshaws, Season 6

In this upcoming part, the Upshaws, a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises, but they still hang on to the love that comes with family.

January 10

Alpha Males, Season 3

In this instalment, our Alpha Males discover new antifeminist concepts, like the manosphere and incels. Plus, Santi learns that some women tend to avoid commitment, while Raúl deals with Luz's romantic anarchy. Ad Vitam

After escaping an attempted murder, Franck Lazarev must find his wife, Léo, who a mysterious group of armed men has kidnapped. He is caught up by his past as a former member of the French Elite Intervention Squad (GIGN) and pulled into a state affair far beyond his control.

January 11

Sakamoto Days, Season 1

January 15

Public Disorder, Season 1

January 16

Castlevania: Nocturne, Season 2 Lovers Anonymous, Season 1 XO, Kitty, Season 2

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She's single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual.

January 17

Young, Famous & African, Season 3 Back in Action

January 23

The Night Agent, Season 2

The most loved Netflix series is back with its second season. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings—until the night it does.