Netflix has renewed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" for season 2, a month after the big-budget period drama series premiered on the streamer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Netflix and Bhansali Production shared the announcement with a flash mob dance at Mumbai's Carter Road dressed in anarkalis and ghungroos, and danced to a medley of songs such as "Sakal Ban" and "Tilasmi Baahein" from the series. The post captioned, “Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aa raha hai."

In the first season, the series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal revolved around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India's freedom struggle.

Expressing gratitude, Bhansali said, “I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I'm happy to announce that we'll be back with season 2."

Giving some details on Season 2 of Heeramandi, Bansali told Variety that, "In 'Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Season 1 of "Heeramandi" was praised for its drama, lavish sets, and intricately crafted clothes, however, some also called out the series for romanticising brothels, and linguistic inaccuracies and also slammed Sharmin Segal for her acting. Following the announcement of season 2, internet users expressed varied opinions, with some showing enthusiasm while others questioned its necessity.

Check netizens comments here One user said, “Kya ? Kuch bhi ? Not interested." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Who's watching this show"

“I did not ask for it."

“Why you guys wasting money" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“But please AlamZeb ko dur rakkhe"

One user said, “And what About Taaha??? He has to be there. Without Tajdaar there's no heer mandi"

“The first season was trash why bring one more" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Not a single frame was convincing to me to make me watch it. Anyways I hope S2 adds more to the curiosity of the watchers."

(With inputs from agencies)

