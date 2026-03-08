Netflix steps back as investor in Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever after launch year partnership

Netflix has stepped down as an investor in As Ever, the lifestyle brand launched by Meghan Markle, marking a shift in the partnership that began when the brand debuted last year.

Netflix exits Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever The company confirmed that it will no longer act as a financial backer of the venture, which focuses on food and lifestyle products. However, Netflix said the decision was part of the original plan and that Markle will now continue developing the brand independently.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety that the company was pleased to have helped introduce the brand to audiences. “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” the spokesperson said. “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently.”

The lifestyle brand As Ever launched about 11 months ago. Its first collection included teas, jams, honey and baking mixes, reflecting Markle’s interest in cooking and home living. The brand’s debut came at the same time as the release of her Netflix lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The series featured Markle hosting friends and collaborators while preparing food and discussing everyday life topics. The programme ran for two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes, released in March and August 2025. A holiday special was also released in December.

Although the show has not been formally cancelled, reports suggest the project has slowed down while Markle considers new directions for filmed content.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the company remains thankful for Netflix’s support during the brand’s launch phase. “The brand is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” the spokesperson said. “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Netflix executives previously described the company’s role as limited. In an interview with Variety last year, Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant had been a “passive partner” in Markle’s business venture.

Sarandos also noted Markle’s cultural influence, pointing out that items she appeared with in public often attracted significant attention from audiences and the media.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have maintained a high-profile partnership with Netflix since signing a production deal with the company in 2020. One of their most widely watched projects was the documentary series ‘Harry & Meghan’, which explored their lives and decision to step back from royal duties.