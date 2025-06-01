Netflix TUDUM 2025: What to expect from the fan favourite event, including final seasons, mini-concerts and much more

Netflix’s global fan event, TUDUM, is set to return in 2025 with a high-profile line-up of stars, music and new content. The show, expected to run for 90 to 120 minutes, will focus heavily on three of the streaming platform’s most popular series: 'Squid Game', 'Stranger Things', and 'Wednesday'.

Advertisement

Netflix TUDUM 2025 to celebrate old shows and welcome some new ones The event, which will take place on May 31 (June 1 IST) will be hosted by actor 'The Life List' actor Sofia Carson and will include jaw-dropping performances, reveals, and unforgettable moments, according to Netflix.

Advertisement

Both 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' are set to conclude this year, marking the end of two landmark series that have shaped the platform’s global success. Meanwhile, 'Wednesday' returns for its second season with a new addition: Lady Gaga.

The pop icon will perform a miniconcert during the event and has a cameo in the upcoming season. Her song 'Bloody Mary' gained renewed popularity after fans paired it with a viral dance scene from the show.

Not just Lady Gaga, but 'Big Dawgs' hitmaker Hanumankind will also treat fans with his own mini-concert.

The stars of hit show ‘Ginny and Georgia’ will also grace the event.

The event will also feature appearances from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley. Netflix, which secured a 10-year, $5 billion deal for WWE’s flagship show 'Raw' in 2024, is expected to highlight its growing connection with live entertainment.

Advertisement

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will present their new thriller, 'The Rip,' while AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys will promote 'Building the Band,' a new Netflix reality series.

Even Cookie Monster is set to appear, celebrating Netflix’s new agreement to stream episodes of ‘Sesame Street,’ further expanding the platform’s offering for younger audiences.