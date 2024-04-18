'Netflix worthy': Six arrested, look out for three in what is being called Canada's biggest-ever gold heist
The accused stole 6,600 gold bars worth Can$20 million ($15 million) from the cargo holding facility of Toronto's Pearson International Airport in April 2023. The theft was termed as ‘the greatest gold heist in Canadian history’ by police.
A year on, six people have been arrested and three more arrest warrants have been issued for suspects in a gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport's cargo facility in April 2023, AFP reported.
