Let's take you down the memory lane! Childhood memories have a way of wrapping us in warmth, don't they? From the simple joys of our foot habits to the carefree lifestyle and cherished vacations, there's something magical about reminiscing those days. One fond memory that stands out is the delight of eating hot chapati with ghee and sugar sprinkled generously on it.

Yes, sugar is harmful for health, but the fact that the combination was not just not just treat for the taste buds but a connection to simpler times cannot be denied. Now, a recent post shared by a user on Reddit has brought back memories for the users on social media. The Reddit user with profile named as 'Delhi' has shared the picture of sugar roti also called as Cheeni roti and and attracted lot of comments from users. Some also shared other combinations like sweet curd, curd roti, jaggery roti, or parathas stuffed with sugar.

Roti sugar

One user said, “Jabse ye khana choda downfall shuru hogya tha..."

Another said, “"sugar is harmful for health" ruined this for me"

"Sweet curd or roti ka combo bhi top tier hai," another user commented.

Another one complained, "This is how sugar addiction was introduced to us in our young age - we all are paying for it now."

One user called it an ‘The undisputed ultimate trio’

Another agreed, "Cheeni roti was love!"

Some other called it, “Roti mai diamond.. Best combination"

“Og snack for 90s kids," a user said.

"It used to be a deadly combo during childhood days"

Another user also added, “Banger to this day"

“Simple pleasures of life"

