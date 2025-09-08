Netizens call out double standards of man lecturing Redditor about ‘informal’ replies: ‘WhatsApp ain't formal’

A Redditor was left agitated after a man, who used the word “dude” himself, lectured him about his “informal” replies during a WhatsApp chat. Netizens quickly took note of his double standards and highlighted that WhatsApp is not a formal platform.

Here's what happened: According to the viral post, a man randomly contacted the Redditor on LinkedIn about a job he didn't apply for.

“After a short back-and-forth there, we moved to WhatsApp for convenience. We discussed the budget, the company, and all that. Then I shared my portfolio and resume (PDF),” the post, which was accompanied by a screenshot of the chat, read.

“…then out of nowhere, he decided to lecture me about how my replies should be more ‘formal’,” it added.

“Like, dude, I didn’t even apply for this job; you came to me. If “Okay, cool” is enough to turn you off, then honestly, I don’t care,” the Redditor said, highlighting the man's “fragile ego”.

What did the screenshot show? In the screenshot, the man, likely a recruiter, was thrown off by the Redditor's “okay, cool” response.

“Usually the reply should be ok thanks,” the man said, adding that if the Redditor is trying to look for a job, “it's better to be formal”. However, the man, who used ‘dude’ to address the Redditor, added that he was talking generally and not about his company.

“People will judge you more on your communication than skills. It's just an advice,” the person said.

Viral screenshot

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were irked by the message exchange and said, “WhatsApp is not a place for formal communications.”

“Addressing someone as ‘dude’ is very formal, eh? What a clown,” a user quipped. Another added, “double standards”.

“The only mistake I see here is you reacting to that gyaan. I've responded to HR manager that has atleast 20 years of XP with ‘aha! Sounds cool’ & she didn't give me a dumb response like this. Pretty sure this dude gets offended if someone doesn't address him as sir & uses name,” said a user.

A netizen said, “WhatsApp is usually not a place for formal communications.”

“If you are chatting on WhatsApp, it ain't a formal conversation,” added another.

“Most people in corporate India cannot string a grammatically proper sentence together,” a user highlighted.

“That thumbs up must’ve hurt his ego so hard. Good going!” a user quipped.

However, a few users saw reason, and said, “He was trying to be a brother to him, it’s understandable.. if he scolded him formally then the candidate would generate hate for him.”