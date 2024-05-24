The news of the internet's favourite doge passing away broke netizens' hearts, and messages of love and condolences were poured in for Kabosu

Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu who inspired the world-famous "doge meme", passed away on Friday. Atsuko Sato, the owner of the internet's iconic doge, announced the news of the 18-year-old death in a blog post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Atsuko Sato wrote in her blog, thanking the fans of her dog, Kabosu, the face of the "Doge" meme. The owner shared that a farewell party will be held for “Kabo-chan" on Sunday (May 26) in Japan's Nara City from 1 to 4 pm.

According to media reports, Kabosu was diagnosed with cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukaemia in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Internet sensation Kabosu, the Shiba Inu of 'Doge' meme fame, passes away at 18; owner announces farewell party Kabosu is also known for being the face of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke to mock the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. Dogecoin is considered both the first "meme coin", and more specifically the first "dog coin".

The news of the internet's favourite doge passing away broke netizens' hearts, and messages of love and condolences were poured in for Kabosu. Several fan art pieces showing the Shiba Inu in heaven or being laid down by other famous meme characters have also been circulated online.

Also read: Donald Trump's campaign to begin accepting donations through cryptocurrency An X (formerly Twitter) user said Kabosu has brought so much joy to the internet, and so her legacy will live on. “Oh no! That's incredibly sad news for the entire crypto world. Kabosu was a legend who brought so much joy to the internet and inspired the Dogecoin movement. Rest in peace, Kabosu! Her legacy will surely live on." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user commented, “RIP Kabosu. Your spirit of love, joy, and memes will forever remain in our hearts." Another added, “She wasn't good. She was the best."

“You inspired millions to Do Only Good Everyday," one user commented.

Also read: Election Commission shares Bollywood meme to woo voters, 'take Sajni on voting date' Another user said Kabosu"left a massive legacy just from that picture alone. Rest in Peace, Kabosu." Another added, “RIP, Kabosu. You inspired a culture that changed the lives of so many." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One use said, “RIP Kabosu, you will live forever in the hearts of many through the doge meme."

However, one user “flexed" about meeting the doge in person. “Well that's a bummer... On the plus side, I now have another super weird flex in my arsenal - I got to meet Kabosu in person at Devcon5."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!