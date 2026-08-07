Netizens find something ‘wrong’ with Rahul Gandhi’s warning about E20 petrol, ‘Daal me kuchh kaala hai’

Rahul Gandhi has issued a stern warning to the Narendra Modi government over the E20 petrol issue. However, social media users have found something ‘wrong’ in his video.

“Normally, hum kehte hain ki daal me kuchh kaala hai. Magar ye daal hi kaali hai (Normally, we say there’s something suspicious going on. But in this case, the whole system is rotten.),” Rahul Gandhi says in his latest video on social media.

While saying this, Gandhi opens the fuel cap of a car parked in front of him. Without doing much, he caps it back and continues his speech.

“Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing. In any campaign, we have to decide the order in which issues are taken up. Right now, the problem is that there is so much corruption that there is a long list of issues demanding attention,” Rahul Gandhi says next.

“But, make no mistake, we are going to take up the E20 issue in a big way because it is damaging people’s cars, damaging their scooters, disrupting their lives, and, quite literally, taking money directly out of their pockets. The E20 issue is a very serious one,” he adds.

Now, many social media users have pointed out that the car featured in the video is E20-compliant. Several of them shared zoomed-in screenshots showing that the fuel tank itself has a label confirming it.

“Used wrong vehicle to show this issue,” wrote a user while sharing a screenshot.

“This car manufacturer has already mentioned E20 in it, so how can any vehicle have a problem with it? The problem is in your intention…Run Parliament and take the country forward; nothing will come of this—you'll just keep losing,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “(It’s) ‘E20 Compatible’ ....... Lkin Pappu toh Pappu hai ji.”

“Boss to Photographer: ‘Don't use a camera with such a powerful zoom from tomorrow onwards, or else I'll kick you out of the job’,” quipped another user.

Rahul Gandhi gets support However, there are some social media users who found nothing wrong about it.

“Why wrong? The vehicle is compatible only till E20. Right now, the government has increased ethanol even more. The biggest problem is not only Ethanol but lack of infrastructure to handle the fuel with higher ethanol. Most petrol pumps do not have specially designed tanks to store that fuel and it gets contaminated heavily,” wrote one of them.

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“No one is getting just E20...Its E50+. They had E20 introduced last year, without anyone knowing and bumped it along the way, to whatever they could,” commented another user.