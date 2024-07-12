Netizens fume as viral video shows tourist throwing plastic bag into hippo’s mouth

A video of tourists throwing a plastic bag into the mouth of a Hippopotamus is going viral on social media. Reportedly from the Taman Safari in Indonesia, the viral video has got netizens fuming about how those people should be arrested.

In the video shared on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), tourists in a car offer a carrot to the hippo. However, as soon as the herbivorous giant opens its mouth, one of the tourists throws a plastic bag into its mouth. They then drop the carrot into the water body.

The hippo can be seen chewing on the plastic in the viral video.

Watch the viral video here:

A safari park visitor threw a plastic bag into the mouth of a Hippopotamus at the Taman Safari in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/PfApqNusgt — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 8, 2024

However, some netizens have argued that the plastic bag looking object is actually cotton candy. Which the netizens say is still harmful for animals but think to believe it is better than plastic.

“I hope they were caught and arrested!! That could kill the hippo!!” an X user said.

Another commented: “Those people should be banned from every safari park and not allowed near any animals.”

“Wow we go from suffocating turtles to choking hippos,” said a user.

One user even suggested that the act seems deliberate, and the local police should be alerted about it. “Seems deliberate. Give the license plate to the lions.”

“Oh God. I'm going to be sick. Please don't let the hippo be hurt,” a user commented.

Also Read | Mumbai woman’s note for CISF officials goes viral after finding diamond ring

Another user said: “This is the person that needs to be cancelled! What a horrible human!”

“Its possible that the visitor was unaware of the consequences or simply made a thoughtless mistake. They should educate visitors about wildlife conservation,” another added. “Some people are just trash,” said another.

However, a number of commented have claimed, “its cotton candy tho.”