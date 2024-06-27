Netizens get furious as Dehradun’s Robber’s Cave gets jam-packed with tourists, ‘All thanks to Instagram vloggers’

As a large number of tourists flock to famous hill stations, several viral videos have thrown light on the menace of overcrowding on roads and popular tourist spots. Recently, a video showed a similar scene from Guchhupani Cave, a popular place in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The viral video showed the tourist spot, also known as Robber's Cave, jam-packed with tourists.

The video has revived the debate on overcrowding in tourist areas. It was shared by a public Instagram account named uttarakhandwala_.

“The viral video from Guchhupani is sparking widespread discussion. The place is buzzing with an enormous crowd,” wrote Uttarakhandwala_ while sharing the video. Till now, the video has received 7,906 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the video, people can be seen navigating the narrow passage in long queues. Massive overcrowding inside the cave added chaos in the atmosphere. Several social media users compared the long queue at the tourist spot with the crowd generally visible in markets.

“I was so lucky and blessed that I born at a time when natural beauty of UK was intact. In 2004 we used to go there and it was so peaceful and isolated that sometimes it used to feel little scary even at day time. UK is spoiled now,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

Another user expressed concern over the impact of overcrowding on an ecologically sensitive place and wrote, “Is the administration sleeping? Allowing such an enormous crowd in an ecologically fragile place like this . Seriously anything for money. Is that how you promote tourism?”

“Atrocious, we are 200 cr now, there is not a single place where you can have 5 minutes peace. So sad indeed,” read another post.

“Paltan bazar yahi lag gaya h kya ab”

“All thanks to Insta vloggers..bula lo sabko Har jagah,” wrote another user.

“There could be a possibility of rampage.”