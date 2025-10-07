Netizens groove to Paytm's AI rap on spending, social media users ask. 'What's next, roasts on loan emis?'

Fintech giant Paytm has introduced a new AI-powered feature called Playback, which transforms users’ monthly spending data into a personalised rap recap — a move that has left social media users both amused and sceptical.

The feature, currently in its beta phase, uses artificial intelligence to turn last month’s transaction history into creative rap verses. The raps highlight spending patterns across categories like shopping, food, travel, and utilities, adding a light-hearted, musical twist to expense tracking.

Playback can be found in the ‘Balance & History’ section of the Paytm app. According to the company, the aim is to make financial insights more engaging and relatable, turning routine spending summaries into an interactive and entertaining experience.

Paytm said the feature is being rolled out to select high-transacting customers, and that it plans to enhance the experience based on user feedback as part of its ongoing AI innovation journey.

Mixed Reactions Online As soon as the feature surfaced online, it sparked a range of reactions — from curiosity and amusement to concerns about privacy.

One user quipped, “Here goes your privacy and unintentionally you are declaring your timeline as well as where you spend your money. This feature will be useful to scammers though.”

Another joked, “Paytm released a feature to generate rap songs out of your monthly expenses. I feel sorry for the shareholders. What’s next, roasts on loan EMIs?”

A third user found the feature entertaining but slightly rough around the edges, writing, “Paytm monthly spends rap is awesome, still needs some fine-tuning but pleasantly surprised.”

Others weren’t convinced about its utility. “The feature no one asked for, the feature not that useful,” one comment read.

Some users even playfully addressed Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, saying, “I could feel your energy in that rap, Vijayji. By the way, I’ve heard you’re a storehouse of high-octane energy!”