Netizens object to rape convict Asaram’s posters in Delhi Metro for February 14; DMRC reacts

Days after rape convict self-styled godman was released on bail on medical grounds, Asaram Baapu's posters and advertisements calling for the celebration of “Parent's worship day” on February 14, Valentine's Day, have surfaced in Delhi metros.

Several social media users objected to his commercials in the Delhi metro and shared pictures of his big hoardings at metro stations and smaller ads inside the metros. They also questioned why a convicted rapist was allowed to display ads at such a scale.

“I saw a poster of Asaram in the Delhi Metro station (Mayur Vihar Extension and Mayur Vihar Phase 1). If I'm not mistaken, isn't he in jail for raping women in the name of religion? Which system allows his ads to run in Delhi Metro stations?” a user questioned.

“Photos of rapist Asaram are displayed in Delhi Metro. What is the government trying to prove by putting a rapist's photo in the Delhi Metro? Why is there a photo of this rapist in the train in which lakhs of girls travel every day?” another user said.

A lawyer also blasted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), saying, “Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro,” the lawyer wrote.

Here's how DMRC reacted to complaints over Asaram's ads: The DMRC replied to individual posts saying that they have “issued immediate instructions” to remove these advertisements from the Metro premises as soon as possible.

In a February 6 X post, the DMRC said that although the removal process of the ads would start immediately, “it may take some time for their removal from the system”.

“DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system,” DMRC said in the post.

Asaram Baapu rape case: Asaram Baapu was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor girl, who belongs to a special tribe in Jodhpur, at his ashram there in 2013.

In 2023, Asaram was convicted by a trial court in Gujarat for raping a woman disciple at his ashram in Motera area of Ahmedabad.

As per the court's decision, Asaram was released late on the night of January 14 from a private Ayurveda hospital there. His interim bail is applicable till March 31.

His health concerns were cited as the primary reason for his release. Asaram's interim bail marks a temporary release to him after spending more than 11 years in jail.