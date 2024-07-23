Netizens react to PM Modi’s comment on Budget 2024 empowering ‘neo-middle class’, ‘Vote maangne aao, janaab!’

After the announcement of Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the budget and said that it will empower the newly emerged ‘neo middle class’

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the budget will give a boost to India's new middle class.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that the budget will give a boost to India’s new middle class.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the Union Budget 2024 as a tool to empower all sections of society and said that it will strengthen India's newly emerged “Neo Middle Class” income group.

Also Read | Influencer, once lauded by PM Modi, slams Centre for ‘squeezing Middle Class’

"This is a budget that will take the country's villages, poor and farmers on the path of prosperity. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is a budget for the continuation of the empowerment of the newly emerged Neo Middle Class," PM Modi said in his remarks on the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He added that the announcements made in the Union Budget 2024 will strengthen the middle class. The budget has also “come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits and backward classes,” said PM Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi says Budget is for empowerment of neo-middle class—Who are they?

While several social media users applauded the Union Budget, many others wondered about its benefits for middle-class people.

“As usual, another gimmicky budget, nothing for the tax-paying middle class, more freebies and more benefits for BJP's industrialist billionaire donors,” wrote a social media user on X.

“25 crore people have come out of poverty, 80 crore are getting free ration. Do the maths,” wrote another social media user in reference to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free ration to 80 crore people in the country.

Also Read | Budget 2024 for ‘Common Man’: Complete list of what’s cheaper & dearer

“Budget me garib gurba k liye kuch nahi hai. I condemn this.”

“Vote maangne aao janaaab agle baar congress se b kharab halat hone wali.”

“Budget 2024 targets for balanced growth and long-term development, targeting a 4.9% fiscal deficit and 11.1 lakh crore for capital infrastructure spending. PM Modi's strategy is exactly on,” wrote another social media user on X.

Also Read | Budget 2024: TeamLease Services jumps 10% on employment schemes announced by FM

“PM Modi lauds #Budget2024 as transformative for the middle class, women, and MSMEs, fostering inclusive growth and economic resilience. A budget for every Indian!,” read another post on X.

This is not for the first time when, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the term ‘neo-middle’ class in his speech. The word was also mentioned in BJP's manifesto released for Gujarat elections in 2012. In the manifesto, Narendra Modi (then Gujarat Chief Minister) mentioned special measures for the lower middle class, by referring them as ‘neo-middle class’.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:24 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsNetizens react to PM Modi’s comment on Budget 2024 empowering ‘neo-middle class’, ‘Vote maangne aao, janaab!’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue