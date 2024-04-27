'Got a feeling that...': Netizens share mixed reactions as 1st photo of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana leak
Social media erupted with reactions to leaked photos of the upcoming Ramayana film. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi portray the iconic roles of Lord Ram and Sita. Opinions varied from excitement about the casting to skepticism about the choices made.
As pictures of the first look from the set of the most-anticipated films in Indian cinema Ramayana were leaked, netizens on Saturday flooded social media with their thoughts on the movie and its lead actors. While some thought that the movie would be a super hit, some questioned the casting of the film.