As pictures of the first look from the set of the most-anticipated films in Indian cinema Ramayana were leaked, netizens on Saturday flooded social media with their thoughts on the movie and its lead actors. While some thought that the movie would be a super hit, some questioned the casting of the film.

With big shoes to fill, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the character of Lord Ram in the movie alongside south Indian movie star Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita.

Reacting to the leaked pictures of the movie, an X user said, “Got a feeling that this film is gonna make Adipurush look like Shawshank Redemption in comparison."

Another user felt disheartened with the filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's choice of Sita saying, “Sai pallavi is worst choice for the role of Ma Sita."

However, one user jumped in to say that the casting is “divine".

“They matched the level of perfection of AI posters. Chemistry between Ranbir & Sai Pallavi extremely good. Ranbir truly into the role of ShreeRam Devine presence & Sai looks gorgeous leaks creating enough buzz. This casting for the epic Ramayana truly pleasure for the eyes," one user said.

“Greatest bollywood film in the making. #Ramayana," another user said.

Resounding a similar emotion, a user said, “One picture leaked, the whole Twitter burnt like Lanka Dahan."

“I'm 100% sure this movie will create Tsunami at the box office," another added.

A few of the users also felt that actor Ram Charan would have been a better fir to play Lord Ram in the epic.

“Maybe it's just me, but Ram Charan probably would have been a better choice for Ramayana in this modern storytelling. His Shri Ram looks and actions in RRR was already impressive and praised by everybody," a user said.

According to a PinkVilla report, the actors had to undergo several look test, tech rehearsals, and pre-visualizations for nearly two months. The VFX-heavy movie will likely release on a Diwali weekend next year.

