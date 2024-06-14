’Have you ever liked anything related to PM Modi’: Netizens reacts as Priyanka Chaturvedi calls ‘Melodi’ memes ‘cringe’

Netizens react as Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls ‘Melodi’ memes ‘absolutely cringe’.

Updated04:02 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File)
Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File)(HT_PRINT)

The social media platforms are flooded with 'Melodi' memes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy at the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has reacted to the online memes on Meloni and Modi, and termed them 'absolutely cringe'.

Also Read: G7 Summit 2024: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for ‘productive discussions with world leaders’; what’s on agenda?

“This PM Giorgia Meloni and PM Modi memes have gone too far, they are absolutely cringe and also poor reflection of the level of humour that prevails in India. Just saying,” said Chaturvedi in a post on X.

The ‘Melodi’ trend started after Meloni used the hashtag ‘Melodi’ while posting a selfie with Modi with a caption, “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi."

Also Read: G7 Summit: Rishi Sunak’s hug moment with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is viral; netizens say, ‘must know limitations’

Several social media users have also reacted to Chaturvedi's post.

“Rare point where I agree with you,” said an X user.

Another said, “I don’t support you, but agreement on this.”

One user also questioned, “Have you ever liked anything related to PM Modi, ever in your life?”

“It is really true. They represent their respective nations as its leaders and public faces. These memes are terrible and make me laugh at the same time,” said an X handle named Trolling is an art.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

"The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Macron and Modi last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Narendra Modi's visit to Italy is his first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time in a row this month. 

 

