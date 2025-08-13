‘Nets, scooters, and midnight raids’: Stray dogs rounded up in Delhi after SC order| Viral Video

CCTV visuals from Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar have surfaced online, showing municipal workers catching stray dogs past midnight, armed with nets and working in pairs to lift the animals. The late-night drive follows the Supreme Court’s recent directive to round up and shelter all strays in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The footage shows dog catchers roaming the streets with nets. In one clip, a trio on a scooter is seen capturing a stray dog, with one man holding the animal while another helps lift it. Similar operations were also spotted on Tuesday near Rajghat in New Delhi, the Indian Express reported. However, it was not clear if these men were authorised personnel sent by the Delhi municipality.

The top court’s order, issued on Monday, was aimed at addressing the surge in dog bites and rabies cases. It directed authorities to shift all stray dogs from residential localities to designated shelters and sought a status report on the implementation.

While several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) welcomed the move, animal rights activists have expressed strong opposition. They argue that civic bodies lack the resources to carry out such large-scale relocation and that the methods used can cause distress and injury to the animals.

The video has ignited outrage online. One user commented, “If compassion is sacrificed for convenience, all that’s left inside us is hollow.” Another called the operation “inhuman.”

“I can't unsee this, oh dear please help these souls,” the third user wrote.

“This is heartbreaking, ” the fourth wrote.

Amid mounting criticism, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured that the court will take a fresh look at the decision. The bench was informed about an earlier court order that prohibited the relocation or killing of stray dogs and mandated adherence to existing animal welfare laws.