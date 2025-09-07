'Never been with someone like this': Bill Gates daughter Phoebe finds new love after breakup with Arthur Donald: Report

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has ended her relationship with Arthur Donald, the grandson of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. The pair had been together for two years.

Phoebe, 22, confirmed on a recent episode of The Burnouts podcast that she is now dating someone new. While she did not reveal her new partner’s name or background, she spoke warmly about the relationship and how different it feels compared to her past experiences.

“It’s amazing. It’s the best thing ever,” she said. “And this is completely new for me. I’ve never been with someone like this.”

One detail she did share is that her new partner is not on social media — something she sees as a major positive.

Phoebe, who co-founded the brand Phia, explained that she often bonds with her new boyfriend by showing him videos she helps create for the business. She described their interactions playfully on the podcast, saying he is always supportive and interested in her work.

The young couple’s relationship appears to be in its early stages, but Phoebe sounded enthusiastic and hopeful about where it is heading.

Phoebe and Arthur Donald were first linked publicly in October 2023, when she posted a photo of them on Instagram. At the time, she referred to him as her boyfriend in an interview with Nylon magazine while sharing details about her graduation. She also praised his style, saying he “cleans up nicely.”