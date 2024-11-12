‘Never mess with AA’: Allu Arjun fans fume over misleading videos against Pushpa 2 actor, wife Sneha Reddy

Social media erupted in support of Allu Arjun after misleading videos against him and his family surfaced online. Fans demanded the removal of these videos.

Fareha Naaz
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Allu Arjun fans have taken action on social media In response to misleading portrayals of Allu Arjun and his family.
Allu Arjun fans have taken action on social media In response to misleading portrayals of Allu Arjun and his family.(X)

Allu Arjun's most awaited film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to release next month while the trailer will be releasing in the coming days. The Telugu cinema actor became a point of discussion on social media after misleading videos against the actor and his wife surfaced.

Defending the acclaimed actor, angry fans stormed the YouTube channel as they demanded the channel to take down all the videos. 

All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association, in a post on X, shared the derogatory videos and stated, “We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu."

The post adds, “To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately. LET’S MAKE SOCIAL MEDIA A SAFE PLACE.”

Social media erupted in support of Allu Arjun amid negative portrayal of him and his family. A user wrote, “That's the power of AA Army.” Another user commented, “Never mess with AA fans.” A third user remarked, “Wish every fandom learns from you all.” A fourth user stated, “misusing thumbnails for their popularity is a cheap trick [sic]."

A fifth user suggested, “Just deal with them silently Doing this will only increase popularity of these Channels and that’s what they want.” A sixth user wrote, “Allu arjun must be so proud of u all...he doesn't need a legal team to solve these issues it seems..u r enough.”

The Sukumar-directed movie will hit the big screen on December 5, and its trailer will drop on November 17 at 6:03 pm during a grand launch event in Patna. According to industry experts, Pushpa 2 has the potential to dominate the box office and emerge as a blockbuster of the year. The star cast features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, apart from Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Business NewsNewsTrends'Never mess with AA': Allu Arjun fans fume over misleading videos against Pushpa 2 actor, wife Sneha Reddy

