'Never thought this is how my face reveal would happen': Ramit Verma, aka PeeingHuman injured during CJP protest

Content creator Ramit Verma, popularly known by his online name PeeingHuman, has revealed his face for the first time in 11 years after sustaining a head injury during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest in Delhi on Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed Verma bleeding from his head after he was allegedly struck by police during the demonstration. The protest, organised over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, turned chaotic as thousands of CJP supporters gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

According to visuals from the protest, police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse demonstrators, while the main protest stage at Jantar Mantar was dismantled later in the day.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What injuries did Ramit Verma sustain during the CJP protest? ⌵ Ramit Verma, also known as PeeingHuman, sustained a head injury during the CJP protest when he was allegedly struck by police. He shared a video showing blood streaming from his head. 2 Why was the CJP protest held on July 20, 2023? ⌵ The CJP protest, titled 'Chalo Sansad,' was organized to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How did the police respond to the CJP protest? ⌵ The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd during the CJP protest, leading to chaotic scenes as thousands of supporters gathered near Parliament. 4 What were the outcomes of the CJP's demands during the protest? ⌵ The CJP's demands included the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants. CJP leaders discussed these demands with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, but no formal response was given. 5 Should participants in the CJP protest have sought permission for their march? ⌵ According to Delhi Police, the CJP neither sought nor was granted permission for the protest march towards Parliament, emphasizing that such actions are typically required for public demonstrations.

'Never Thought This Is How My Face Reveal Would Happen' Following the incident, Verma posted a video on X showing blood streaming down his face.

"Never thought this is how my face reveal would happen after 11 years of making content. But worth it," he wrote.

In another clip, while pressing a blood-soaked cloth against his head, he pointed towards his jaw and said:

"Khoon behne ke baad ek danda idhar bhi padha hai."

He added:

“Maine bola ek aur maar aur usne maar diya.”

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Alleges He Was Hit From Behind Later in the evening, despite his injuries, Verma returned to the protest site and appeared in a street-style interview with journalist Shyam Meera Singh, where he described what he alleged had happened.

"[Mujh par] charge kiya. Main ghooma aur maine do kadam liye honge, aur peeche se mere ko 'thak' karke awaaz aayi sir pe. Ek police wale ne peeche se mere ko sir pe maara. Ajeeb baat ye hai ki 5-7 minute pehle mera sir phat chuka tha. 5-7 minute baad bhi, jab us police wale ko dikh bhi raha hai ki main khoon mein lathpath hoon, phir bhi usne ghooma ke mere jabde pe maara," Verma alleged.

Shyam Meera Singh described Verma as one of India's pioneering YouTube creators and criticised the alleged use of force against him.

Verma also questioned the police action against the protesters, saying:

"Bajrang Dal wagairah jaate hain, to unko shayad isliye nahi maarte kyunki woh kabhi koi weapons nahi le jaate. Unke haath mein sirf lathiyan hoti hain, talwarein hoti hain. Hamare haath mein weapons nahi the. Hamare haath mein rose tha, hamare haath mein kitaabein thi. Ham yahan khaali haath the ya sirf phone tha hamare haath mein. Shayad isliye humein maara hoga."

Delhi Police has not publicly responded to Verma's specific allegations.

What Triggered The Protest? The CJP organised the "Chalo Sansad" march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the party, protesters began the march peacefully, carrying flowers for police personnel in keeping with its appeal for a non-violent demonstration. The situation, it claimed, escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas and batons.

Later in the day, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said party leaders met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted three demands: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants whom the party claimed had lost their lives.