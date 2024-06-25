New book on the Beckhams reveals how relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went sour

Celebrity biographer Tom Bower's new book on David and Victoria Beckham, 'The House of Beckham,' tells how the British sports royalty couple fell out with their once-tight monarch friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report by the NY Post.

The report added Markle "longed to be posh" like Victoria Beckham and allegedly asked the fashion designer for "free clothes and handbags," but Buckingham Palace "vetoed" the request for breaking rules.

The book has been released in the UK and will be out in the US on June 25.

Many Incidents Led to Fall Out The book details that the request for freebies was only one of many incidents that soured the friendship, given that Markle once stayed at the Beckham's Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

The report adds that Markle got "beauty advice and best facials and hairdresser in London" before marriage to Prince Harry but "lost trust" in Victoria because of a media report which had leaked details on the makeup advice.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash. Markle was sensitive to the media probing into her unusual past. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham,” Bower states in his book.

It adds that Victoria denied being the leak and blamed a beautician for the gossip.

Bower, in his book, also claims that Markle was "envious" that the Beckhams were richer and had access to luxuries such as private jets and yachts, the report added.

Bower claims the Beckhams felt snubbed and insulted when they were not invited to Harry and Markle's celebrity dinner after the couple's Royal wedding.

Notably, Markle has worn Victoria's clothes and shown support for the brand by sporting a coat from her collection at Christmas 2018 and a clothing piece at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2019.