New book on the Beckhams reveals how relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went sour

Meghan Markle allegedly asked for free clothes from Victoria Beckham, one of many incidents that led to the souring of their friendship detailed in Bower's book ‘The House of Beckham’.

Livemint
First Published01:13 PM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Nigeria tour.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Nigeria tour. (X/@claireXanda)

Celebrity biographer Tom Bower's new book on David and Victoria Beckham, 'The House of Beckham,' tells how the British sports royalty couple fell out with their once-tight monarch friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report by the NY Post.

The report added Markle "longed to be posh" like Victoria Beckham and allegedly asked the fashion designer for "free clothes and handbags," but Buckingham Palace "vetoed" the request for breaking rules.

The book has been released in the UK and will be out in the US on June 25.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: Om Birla vs K Suresh for Speaker election

Many Incidents Led to Fall Out

The book details that the request for freebies was only one of many incidents that soured the friendship, given that Markle once stayed at the Beckham's Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

The report adds that Markle got "beauty advice and best facials and hairdresser in London" before marriage to Prince Harry but "lost trust" in Victoria because of a media report which had leaked details on the makeup advice.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash. Markle was sensitive to the media probing into her unusual past. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham,” Bower states in his book.

Also Read | Supreme Court directs Delhi HC to decide Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on July 9

It adds that Victoria denied being the leak and blamed a beautician for the gossip.

Bower, in his book, also claims that Markle was "envious" that the Beckhams were richer and had access to luxuries such as private jets and yachts, the report added.

Bower claims the Beckhams felt snubbed and insulted when they were not invited to Harry and Markle's celebrity dinner after the couple's Royal wedding.

Notably, Markle has worn Victoria's clothes and shown support for the brand by sporting a coat from her collection at Christmas 2018 and a clothing piece at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2019.

Also Read | Sebi board meet: Tightened rules for derivatives, finfluencers likely: Report

But many believe the relationship has not healed, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the Beckham's son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsNew book on the Beckhams reveals how relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went sour

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.35
08:08 AM | 25 JUN 2024
0.65 (0.21%)

HDFC Bank

1,715.95
08:08 AM | 25 JUN 2024
43.85 (2.62%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

329.00
08:08 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-4.05 (-1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.30
08:08 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-2 (-1.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,890.05
07:58 AM | 25 JUN 2024
138.2 (7.89%)

Raymond

2,760.10
07:57 AM | 25 JUN 2024
151.9 (5.82%)

Olectra Greentech

1,834.45
07:58 AM | 25 JUN 2024
95.55 (5.49%)

Patanjali Foods

1,525.05
07:55 AM | 25 JUN 2024
68.1 (4.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue