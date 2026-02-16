New Delhi hotel room priced at ₹2.2 lakh during AI summit, sparks online row

A social media user has highlighted the steep rise in hotel prices, which he believes is linked to the ongoing artificial intelligence summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The user, who goes by the name Rattan Dhillon on X, said he had planned to travel to Delhi for medical reasons but reconsidered after checking accommodation rates.

In a post that has since gone viral, he claimed that a room at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, was priced at over ₹2.2 lakh per night. He further alleged that even state-run hotels were charging close to ₹80,000 per night without meals included. He also questioned why events of such scale are not organised in states such as Rajasthan, which he argued have more space and stronger infrastructure to manage them.

Social media divided As the post gained traction, several users offered their views and suggestions. Some advised travellers to avoid central and south Delhi, pointing out that business hotels and four-star properties in Gurugram and other parts of the NCR are relatively more affordable than those in the capital’s premium zones.

Others defended Delhi as the most practical venue for an event of this magnitude. They cited its extensive international flight connectivity, robust security arrangements and access to large convention facilities across the NCR. According to them, the issue is not a lack of infrastructure but rather the surge pricing adopted by hotels when demand peaks - particularly during visits by foreign delegations.

Internet flag logistical concerns Several users attending the summit also raised concerns about long queues, restricted movement within the venue and what they perceived as a disconnect between the event’s ambitious vision and its on-ground execution. Some questioned whether the summit genuinely reflected the future of AI, arguing that beyond branding and promotional displays, there was little visible integration of artificial intelligence in the public-facing experience.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to bring together leading global technology firms, start-ups, academic institutions, research bodies, Union Ministries, state governments and international partners on a single platform.

It will also feature 13 country pavilions showing global collaboration within the AI ecosystem. Participating nations and regions include Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

