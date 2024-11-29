New documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to air on THIS date; to explore royal life after ’Megxit’ and more

Germany's documentary Prince Harry - The Lost Prince will premiere on December 3, exploring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in Montecito and their relevance post-royalty.

Updated29 Nov 2024, 08:41 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Germany's new documentary titled Prince Harry - The Lost Prince is set to premiere soon which would provide viewers an in-depth look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in the Montecito. It will also focus on their efforts to maintain relevance after stepping back from royal duties in January 2020.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, the documentary provides insight into the couple's life with their children while also examining the mixed public opinions following their departure from the royal family. It is also set to focus on Prince Harry's "ongoing search for a meaningful role and the broader impact of this on the British monarchy," as quoted by the Express UK.

As per ZDF, “The Royal Family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit', the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?”

Moreover, Filmmaker Ulrike told Express that the documentary will also examine Meghan's reputation. "She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member," he said as quoted by Express.

Giving details on the documentary, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told The Mirror, "From my understanding of the new TV documentary, Harry and Meghan are not part of it. [Instead], it's interviews with people who live near them who've perhaps worked with them previously. Not Harry and Meghan, giving their insight into their own lives or own opinions.

When will the documentary release and will it premier in the UK?

The documentary will be released by Germany's ZDF network at 8:15 pm on December 3, however, media reports have stated that fans outside of Germany won't be able to view it due to legal restrictions.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 08:41 AM IST
      Popular in News

