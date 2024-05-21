Active Stocks
To tackle deficiencies of obtaining the driver's license process, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced major changes to regulations in India

Applicants will have the option of taking the driving test at the nearest centre of their choice (AP)

Obtaining a driver's license in India is a cumbersome process, as an applicant must fill out various forms and approach multiple authorities. The bureaucratic complexities of the driver's license process also increase the scope of corrupt practices in the system, which ultimately affects road safety in India. 

To tackle such deficiencies, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced major changes to regulations in India, which will greatly simplify the process of obtaining a driver's license. 

Key changes in the rules from June 1

1. Applicants will have the option of taking the driving test at the nearest centre of their choice instead of the current practice of taking the test at the respective regional transport offices (RTOs). The government will issue certificates to private players authorizing them to conduct the driving test. 

2. The penalties for driving a vehicle without a valid license are stricter now, with fines ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Moreover, if a minor is found driving a vehicle, action can be taken against his parents, and a heavy fine of 25,000 will be imposed. The registration certificate of the vehicle will also be cancelled. 

3. The documentation required for obtaining a driver's license has also been streamlined with specific necessities. This means the ministry will inform the applicants beforehand of the specific documents required for the type of license they are looking to obtain. 

4. To make India's roads more environmentally sustainable, the ministry is looking at ways to phase out 9,000 old government vehicles and improve the emission standards of others. 

5. The application process for a driver's license remains the same. Applicants can submit their application online by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways—https://parivahan.gov.in/.  However, they can also visit their respective RTOs to file an application through a manual process. 

Published: 21 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST
