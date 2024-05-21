New driving license rules in India makes driving tests at RTO optional. Here's what will change from June 1
To tackle deficiencies of obtaining the driver's license process, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced major changes to regulations in India
Obtaining a driver's license in India is a cumbersome process, as an applicant must fill out various forms and approach multiple authorities. The bureaucratic complexities of the driver's license process also increase the scope of corrupt practices in the system, which ultimately affects road safety in India.