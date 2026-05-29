New joinees at Emirates can earn over ₹1.3 lakh as basic salary, viral post claims | Check details

An Instagram post detailing the salary structure of Emirates cabin crew has caught massive attention on the internet, leaving many users curious about how flight attendants are compensated. Shared by user @panthi_22, the post breaks down cabin crew earnings into different components, including fixed salary, flying-hour payments, and additional allowances. The post has become a major talking point among users interested in aviation careers and the lifestyle associated with working in the skies.
At the same time, Emirates' official website also provides details on how cabin crew salaries are structured, offering a clearer picture of how earnings are calculated at the airline.
According to the breakdown, Emirates cabin crew members receive their pay through three primary elements — a fixed basic salary, flying pay based on hours worked, and an overseas meal allowance.
The fixed monthly basic salary is listed as AED 4,980, which translates to around ₹1.3 lakh. This amount forms the guaranteed portion of a crew member's income.
In addition to the base salary, cabin crew are paid AED 69.6 per flying hour. Since flight attendants generally log between 80 and 100 flying hours each month, overall earnings can differ depending on schedules and operational requirements.
The third part of the pay structure includes overseas meal allowances provided during layovers. The amount depends on the destination and the duration of the stay.
Based on the official salary structure, the average monthly income for cabin crew is estimated at around AED 11,244, or nearly USD 3,061, though this may fluctuate depending on flight assignments and total flying hours.
The viral post further claimed that employees who do not use company-provided accommodation could receive extra benefits. These reportedly include an accommodation allowance of AED 5,255 per month, approximately ₹1.32 lakh, along with a transport allowance of AED 560 per month, or roughly ₹14,000.
These additional allowances can considerably increase overall monthly earnings depending on the employee's posting location and living arrangements.
The salary breakdown has triggered extensive discussion online, with many users expressing surprise at how detailed and performance-linked the compensation structure is. While some compared the earnings with salaries in other professions, others were simply intrigued by the realities of working as cabin crew and the financial aspects of life in aviation.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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