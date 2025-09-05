New movie releases today: Top 3 Bollywood and Hollywood films to watch in theatres on September 5

New movie releases today: As the weekend approaches, Milad-un Nabi public holiday on September 5 provides a perfect opportunity for cinephiles to watch their favourite movies in theatres. Given below are Hollywood and Bollywood films to watch in theatres on Friday: Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites and The Bengal Files hit the silver screen on Friday. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X gave Box Office predictions for Day 1 for these movies.“Baaghi 4 ₹ 9 -11 Cr Nett, The Conjuring ₹ 10-12 Cr Nett, The Bengal Files ₹ 2-3 Cr Nett,” the post states.

Baaghi 4 The highly-anticipated fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise stars Tiger Shroff in the lead. The action thriller directed by A Harsha features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, besides lead actor. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie features 157 runtime. With powerful violent scenes, the film received ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 23 cuts. The film will arrive in OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as the OTT giant acquired the streaming rights of the film.

Watch Baaghi 4 trailer here:

The Bengal Files The most awaited third and final instalment in Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles. One of the longest Indian films, it features a runtime of 204 minutes. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The political drama is based on the tragic events around 1946 August 16 'Direct Action Day.' Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions, the movie focuses on communal violence that erupted prior to the partition of India.

Watch The Bengal Files trailer here: