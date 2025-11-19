New parents Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha announce baby boy's name, share photos with their son for the first time

New parents Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially announced their son's name almost after a month of his arrival in this world. The couple also revealed the emotional sentiment behind the name as they shared their first photo with the newborn.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Nov 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a heartfelt announcement about their son's name.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a heartfelt announcement about their son's name.(Instagram)

New parents Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who welcomed their baby boy on October 19, a day before Diwali festival, officially shared his name almost after a month. They couple shared their first photo with the newborn as they revealed both his name and the emotional sentiment behind it.

Announcing her child's name, Parineeti Chopra in a poetic message wrote, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer.” Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

What is the meaning of the name Neer?

The Sanskrit word ‘neer’ means water and is associated with the five elements of life, symbolising purity and fluidity. In Dutch language, it is referred to a spot named Neer located in Netherlands' Limburg. Regarded as a version of the name Rayner, it is considered a diminutive in Limburgish. The word Rayner is derived from the Germanic name Ragin-heri, while the former means ‘counsel, advice, or decision,’ the latter refers to ‘army.’

The couple chose the unique name as Neer is a blend of their own names, a source informed ETimes. While “Nee" comes from Parineeti, R is the initial of Raghav.

Social media reaction

Social media was in a frenzy over the announcement and dropped adorable messages, celebrating one month of little Neer. A user wrote, “Happy one month lil Neer 💙 Wow what for a beautiful name your little boy have.”

Another user remarked, “Happy one month on this world, lil neer🥹🤍🧿.”

A third comment read, “Parineeti ka Nee and Mr Raghav ka R - ‘Neer’.”

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's love story

Bollywood actress Parineeti tied the knot with politician and AAP leader Chadha in a traditional ceremony at The Leela Palace two years ago Raghav, in September 2023. They married four months after their engagement at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. They dated in secret for some time before making public appearances together. The actoress previously revealed that she met the Aam Aadmi Party leader for the first time in London at an award ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce baby boy's arrival

In a joint post on October 19, the couple wrote, “He's finally here! Our Baby Boy! and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share pregnancy news

The couple announced the actor's pregnancy news in August, 2025. In a joint post on Instagram, Parineeti wrote: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

This adorable post came with a picture of a white and gold-themed cake that said “1 + 1 = 3” featuring the shape of baby feet made out of frosting.

