New record for ‘blind box’ toy: Human-sized Labubu figure sold for whooping $150,000 at Beijing auction — Check details

A human-sized Labubu figure was sold at an auction house in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, for $150,275.51 (1.08 million yuan), marking a new record for the “blind box” toy, reported the news agency Reuters.

The deal was closed at the Yongle International Auction in Beijing, where more than 2,000 people placed their bids through Yongle's mobile application, and nearly 200 people attended the event in person, according to the report.

One of the auction bidders, Du, said that she planned to spend a maximum of 20,000 yuan on the toy. However, she had to walk out empty-handed after the price jumped to over $150,000.

“My child likes it so every time when Labubu released new products we will buy one or two items. It is hard to explain its popularity but it must have moved this generation,” Du told the news agency.

How big was the toy? According to the agency report, the toy was a one-of-one 4.3 feet (131 cm) tall Labubu figure in “mint green” colour, which was sold as the highest crossing item in the auction house on Tuesday.

The Labubu was made by a Hong Kong-based artist and illustrator named Kasing Lung nearly a decade ago. Later, in 2019, the artist agreed to let Pop Mart sell these figurines.

Pop Mart is a Chinese toymaker that markets collectable figurines. They started selling these items in blind boxes, which act as a surprise for the buyers, who do not know exactly what design they will receive until they open the packaging.

Labubu blind box toys sold in Pop Mart's stores are around 50 yuan, according to the agency report.

Why is the toy popular? The Labubu figurine became popular after top social media celebrities like Korean pop music group Blackpink's Lisa and British football star David Beckham were spotted with the same.

