New setback for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: After Lezim dance controversy, CBFC demands removal of THESE scenes

With the release of release of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava on February 14, the CBFC has given the film U/A certification with several modifications right from scenes to dialogues. The historical film which is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was earlier surrounded by controversy regarding to the lezim dance.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC had requested removal of a scene which showed Maratha warriors in sarees. Additionally, several dialogues, words and lines have been chnaged, like the word 'Aameen' was replaced with 'Jai Bhavani'. Words like haramzaadon' and 'haramzaada ahve been muted.

Know other changes which asked by the CBFC 1. The line‘Khoon toh aakhir Mughalon ka hi hai’ has been changed to 'Khoon toh hai Aurang ka hi'.

2. 'Mughal sultanat ka zehar' has been modified and changed to 'Uss samay, kayi shaasak aur sultanat khud ko zinda rakhne ki koshish kar rahe the'.

3. Words like ‘16 saal was changed to ‘14 saal’;'22 saal ka ladka' was replaced with ‘24 saal ka ladka’ and '9 saal' was changed to ‘kayi saal.’

Not just this, the board also instructed the makers of Chhaava to include an audio-text disclaimer, specifying the book from where the film was adapted and also issue a clarification that the film does not aim to defame anyone or distort any historical facts.

Lezim dance controversy This changes from CBFC came after the historic movie centred on Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj was earlier surrounded by the lezim dance controversy. A row had errupted after several politicians including Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena Uday Samant, Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray raised objections to the lezim dance. In the trailer, Vicky Kaushal, in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was seen performing a Lezim dance with Rashmika Mandann, who plays the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai. Samant had urged 'Chhaava' be screened for "experts" before its release as “anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated.”

Later director Laxman Utekar who met MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that the dance sequence has been removed from the film. "I have met Raj Thackeray. He is an avid reader and studious person. So I have taken some suggestions and guidance from him. And I can say, his words are very helpful for me. And after meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim dance," India Today quoted the director as saying.

