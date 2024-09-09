A growing trend has emerged on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. Users are posting stylish photos of their belongings neatly arranged in airport trays before scanning. These images often feature items like sunglasses, vintage shoes and personal items, all carefully organised.

Rather than cluttered bags filled with basic travel necessities, these trays reflect a more aspirational approach to travelling, showcasing items such as retro cameras and classic books, according to CNN.

This is part of a broader movement in which individuals show their personal spaces, from bookshelves to refrigerators, for others to admire. Some people are now decorating these spaces with unexpected objects like flowers and picture frames.

The growing trend is causing frustration, especially since delays must be avoided at airport security. Numerous news articles have emerged on the subject.

The New York Post criticised the movement, labelling it a “time-consuming trend” brought on by influencers. The UK's Metro warned that it could make you the least popular traveller at the airport.

Marketing teams globally have embraced the trend, as shown by brands like Anthropologie and Faber, who have shared their creative box designs. Interestingly, many of the best-arranged boxes are not related to air travel.

“This trend specifically aligned perfectly for us, curating an aesthetic selection whilst focusing on our travel-friendly products,” Storage solutions brand Stackers told CNN.

No need to visit airports

If you’re asking what the point of this is, the point is that it’s fun and that it’s art.

Many well-arranged boxes don't require an actual airport visit. In a highly-watched TikTok video using the "airportaesthetic" hashtag, Chicago content creator Piper Taich reveals she bought her airport security tray from Amazon and changed her boarding pass in Photoshop. She goes on to assemble her travel-inspired items as she likes.