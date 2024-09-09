New social media trend: Design your airport trays before scan; travel brands are loving it

Social media users are showcasing their fashion and creativity by arranging belongings in airport trays, sparking both admiration and criticism. This trend has influenced brands.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 Sep 2024, 01:13 PM IST
New social media trend: Design your airport trays before scan; travel brands are loving it
New social media trend: Design your airport trays before scan; travel brands are loving it(Instagram/mystackers)

A growing trend has emerged on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. Users are posting stylish photos of their belongings neatly arranged in airport trays before scanning. These images often feature items like sunglasses, vintage shoes and personal items, all carefully organised.

Rather than cluttered bags filled with basic travel necessities, these trays reflect a more aspirational approach to travelling, showcasing items such as retro cameras and classic books, according to CNN.

Also Read | Dolly Chaiwala: Vlogger reveals how much the Instagram influencer earns

This is part of a broader movement in which individuals show their personal spaces, from bookshelves to refrigerators, for others to admire. Some people are now decorating these spaces with unexpected objects like flowers and picture frames.

The growing trend is causing frustration, especially since delays must be avoided at airport security. Numerous news articles have emerged on the subject.

Also Read | Parking at Delhi airport costs ₹5,770: Here’s what happens next

The New York Post criticised the movement, labelling it a “time-consuming trend” brought on by influencers. The UK's Metro warned that it could make you the least popular traveller at the airport.

Marketing teams globally have embraced the trend, as shown by brands like Anthropologie and Faber, who have shared their creative box designs. Interestingly, many of the best-arranged boxes are not related to air travel.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express serving food of ‘5 Star hotel standard’: Influencer

“This trend specifically aligned perfectly for us, curating an aesthetic selection whilst focusing on our travel-friendly products,” Storage solutions brand Stackers told CNN.

No need to visit airports

If you’re asking what the point of this is, the point is that it’s fun and that it’s art.

Many well-arranged boxes don't require an actual airport visit. In a highly-watched TikTok video using the "airportaesthetic" hashtag, Chicago content creator Piper Taich reveals she bought her airport security tray from Amazon and changed her boarding pass in Photoshop. She goes on to assemble her travel-inspired items as she likes.

“If you’re asking what the point of this is, the point is that it’s fun and that it’s art. It’s a really fun way to express my love of fashion and thrifting and artistic direction,” Taich says.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNew social media trend: Design your airport trays before scan; travel brands are loving it

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    278.20
    02:03 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -5.45 (-1.92%)

    Tata Steel

    148.80
    02:03 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.45 (-1.62%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    295.55
    02:03 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -13.35 (-4.32%)

    State Bank Of India

    779.10
    02:03 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -3.5 (-0.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,028.60
    01:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    76.7 (8.06%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,167.40
    01:49 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    59.75 (5.39%)

    Doms Industries

    2,745.00
    01:49 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    114 (4.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,198.30
    01:49 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    48.75 (4.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue