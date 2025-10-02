New viral video shows Beauty pageant contestants jump off the stage amid Philippines earthquake

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, Philippines, during the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 Gala Night. A video of beauty pageant contestants reacting to the tremor quickly circulated online, capturing the shocking moment.
As of Thursday, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 72, with hundreds injured and thousands displaced, according to rescue officials.
Despite the chaos, organizers confirmed the safety of all participants. “Following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu, we would like to assure everyone that all Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 candidates and the MAPI Organisation team are safe and well,” read a statement posted to Instagram.
The group also praised their venue, saying, “We extend our deepest gratitude to Radisson Blu Cebu for their swift and professional response in implementing safety measures during the tremor.”
Also Read: Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 69: A look at the deadliest quakes of the 21st Century
Rescue efforts continue across the region as officials work to support survivors and assess the full extent of the damage.
escuers in orange and yellow hard hats used spotlights, a backhoe and bare hands to sift through the rubble of concrete slabs, broken wood and twisted iron bars for hours in a collapsed building in Bogo city.
No survivor was found.
“We’re still in the golden hour of our search and rescue,” Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in a Wednesday morning news briefing in Manila, the country's capital. “There are still many reports of people who were pinned or hit by debris.”
The earthquake occurred at a dangerously shallow depth of 5 kilometres (3 miles) and was centred about 19 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Bogo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people in Cebu province, where officials reported about half of the known deaths, AP reported.
Also Read: Philippines earthquake: PM Modi expresses condolences as 69 killed in 6.9 magnitude quake, assures India's support
The Philippine government is considering whether to seek help from foreign governments based on an ongoing rapid damage assessment, Alejandro said.
Tropical Storm Matmo edged closer to the Philippines on Thursday, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a typhoon and potentially threaten southern China by the weekend, AP reported.
Matmo, packing sustained winds of 65 kph (40 mph), is moving west-northwest at around 22 kph (13 mph) and is expected to approach Luzon, the country’s most populous island, by Friday, according to Hong Kong’s observatory.
Also Read: Philippines earthquake: Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘trapped’ on 19th floor apartment - here's what we know
The Philippine weather agency said the storm could make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora province and cross northern Luzon thereafter.
(With inputs from AP)