2023 witnessed a resurgence of travel and ahead of New Year 2024, it is likely to increase further. In case, you want to dodge the mad city rush and wish to travel but don't have any booking yet, then check some last-minute deals.

Thomas Cook Thomas Cook offers a wide range of exciting India travel packages. The packages include enthralling hill stations, quaint hamlets, cosmopolitan metros and rejuvenating coastal towns.

You simply need to decide on a day of travel and pick the place to spend your holidays, and the rest is taken care of.

How to book:

At Thomas Cook website, you will not find packages for the destination you want to visit.

There are a variety of special themed holiday packages available like honeymoon packages in Gods own country Kerala, pilgrimage tours to the pious Char Dham, beach holiday packages to the alluring Goa, luxury vacations in the divine Nilgiris, adventure tours to the spirited Gir and so on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on the offer you like and a representative from the team will contact you.

Some of the current offers include trips to Assam & Meghalaya, Bhutan and Sri Lanka

SOTC Cordelia Cruises and Costa’s domestic sailings have been an attractive addition to SOTC's services. The company said, “cruise holidays are witnessing high interest not only from metros and mini-metros, but also Regional India’s tier 2 and 3 cities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to book: The cruise trips can be booked from the SOTC website.

Ahead of the New Year, a 3-day cruise trip is available from Kochi.

MakeMyTrip Similarly, MakeMyTrip is also offering mega discounts on several last-minute travel deals. These offers include Goa and Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to book: All information about the deals are available on their website.



