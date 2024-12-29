Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  New Year 2025: Top 10 last-minute gift ideas; perfumes, watches and more

New Year 2025: Top 10 last-minute gift ideas; perfumes, watches and more

Livemint

New Year 2025: From self-care kits to high-tech gadgets, here are ten ideas to help you pick the perfect gift for the New Year.

New Year 2025: Top last minute 10 gift ideas to start 2025 with joy, thoughtfulness

The New Year offers a perfect opportunity to show your love and appreciation for friends and family through thoughtful gifting. Whether you're looking for practical, personalized, or luxurious options, there’s a gift to suit every taste. From self-care kits to high-tech gadgets, here are ten ideas to help you pick the perfect gift for the New Year.

Journals and Planners

Journals are ideal for those who enjoy planning and setting goals. Top-rated planners for 2025 come with features like habit trackers, mood trackers, and motivational quotes. They can double as tools for productivity and self-reflection.

Personalised Gifts

Customised gifts like name-engraved wallets, photo frames, and caricatures offer a personal touch. These thoughtful items highlight cherished memories or unique traits, making them meaningful tokens of affection.

Watches

Stylish wristwatches and high-tech smartwatches are timeless gifts that combine utility and fashion. Smartwatches offer features like fitness tracking and instant notifications, making them practical and trendy.

Perfumes

Perfumes are versatile and luxurious, offering a personal touch with each unique scent. Options range from floral fragrances to bold woody blends, ensuring a perfect match for everyone.

Gadgets and Accessories

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate practical gadgets like wireless headphones, mini Bluetooth speakers, or sleek laptop backpacks. These items cater to personal tastes and everyday convenience.

Home Décor Items

Enhance living spaces with elegant home décor gifts like 3D moon lamps, artistic showpieces, or faux succulents. These gifts add warmth and charm to any home.

Self-Care Kits

Pampering gifts like skincare sets, bath kits, or aromatherapy candles are perfect for relaxation and well-being. These thoughtful kits encourage recipients to take time for themselves.

Food Hampers

Treat loved ones with gourmet snacks, chocolates, and dry fruits packed in beautifully curated hampers. Food hampers are perfect for cosy gatherings or festive celebrations.

Jackets and Sweatshirts

Jackets and sweatshirts are seasonally appropriate and stylish. They make warm and practical gifts. They offer comfort while adding a chic element to everyday outfits.

Gift Cards

For a fuss-free gifting experience, gift cards provide flexibility and personalisation. They allow recipients to choose their preferred items, ensuring satisfaction.

Gift ideas like these make celebrations brighter and reflect thoughtfulness, ensuring the start of the year is joyful and memorable.

