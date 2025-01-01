Happy New Year: As the clock struck midnight across the globe, cities from London to Dubai illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays, welcoming 2025. Crowds gathered in major landmarks, celebrating the New Year with joy and excitement.
Auckland became the first major city to celebrate, as thousands thronged downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.
