As the year winds down and people prepare to ring in 2025 with celebrations, major cities across India have introduced regulations to ensure safety, prevent untoward incidents, and maintain public order during New Year's Eve. Authorities, including city police, traffic departments, and anti-narcotics units, have issued comprehensive guidelines for partygoers and establishments hosting festivities.

Hyderabad Event Permissions and Security: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand mandated that three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, and restaurants hosting ticketed New Year events must obtain permissions at least 15 days in advance. These establishments are required to install CCTV cameras at all entry, exit, and parking areas.

Noise and Sound Limits: Outdoor sound systems must be turned off by 10 PM in line with Supreme Court guidelines, and indoor sound systems are capped at 45 decibels until 1 AM.

Drug Prevention Efforts: Organisers must enforce a strict ban on drug usage, with heightened vigilance in parking and secluded areas.

Alcohol Safety Guidelines: Prohibition and Excise officials have warned establishments against serving alcohol to intoxicated individuals, citing Section 36(1)(1) of the Excise Act. Violations could lead to penalties. Enforcement against drunk driving will be strict, with fines up to ₹10,000, imprisonment, and vehicle seizures.

Bengaluru Security and Timings: The Bengaluru Police, in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), have declared that celebrations must end by 1 AM. Major flyovers will be closed after 10 PM, with exceptions made for the KIA International Airport elevated expressway, where two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 PM on December 31 until 6 AM on January 1.

Zero Tolerance for Violations: Police Commissioner B. Dayananda emphasized measures to prevent accidents and disorder, stating that special drives against drunk and drug-impaired driving will continue through the night. Areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Koramangala are under tight surveillance due to expected large crowds.

Firecracker and Noise Restrictions: The use of loudspeakers and bursting of firecrackers during the celebrations has been prohibited.

Mumbai Extended Hours for Celebrations: Mumbai will allow bars, restaurants, and pubs to operate until 5 AM as part of extended New Year's celebrations. The Maharashtra government's relaxed timing is paired with strict monitoring by police to ensure safety.

Terrace Parties and Alcohol Management: While terrace parties can continue beyond midnight without music, strict decibel limits are in place. Despite rumours, the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) clarified there are no restrictions on the number of alcohol servings. Establishments are encouraged to arrange safe transport for intoxicated guests, including hiring designated drivers.

Enhanced Vigilance: Public events across hotels and malls will be monitored closely to maintain law and order. Officials are particularly alert to potential youth gatherings where drug use might occur.

Guidelines Across Other Major Cities Delhi and Chennai: Both cities have reiterated the importance of ensuring safety and compliance with sound regulations. Key entertainment zones and party hubs will have increased police presence.

Kolkata and Pune: Restrictions on loudspeakers and strict deadlines for festivities have been imposed to ensure peaceful celebrations.