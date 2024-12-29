New Year's Eve is the perfect way to bid farewell to the past year and welcome the new one with excitement and joy. As 2025 approaches, it’s time to plan out for parties and events with your friends and family. It's a chance to reflect on the year gone by and celebrate the beginning of a fresh new chapter.

Here's a checklist of top events in Mumbai to welcome 2025 Bar Bank Juhu Join The Final Countdown at Bar Bank, Juhu, the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration. If unlimited premium liquour and non-stop entertainment is something you looking for, then book now at ₹2500 on bookmyshow.

NYE 2025 at GoldFinch Hotel Andheri Planning for an ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration with Bollywood, unlimited buffet and liquor, then join the biggest New Year festival at Andheri.

The Bling NYE2025 - Sahara Star If you enjoy Sufi and Bollywood music, Sahara Star is the perfect destination for you. Indulge in a variety of exquisite food options, including Asian, Lebanese, Italian, Indian, and much more.

The Lalit New Year 2025 To experience the most thrilling New Year's Eve celebration, The LaLiT for the first time is bringing a festival-themed party to ring in the new year. Right from music, mesmerising performances, and an electric party atmosphere, celebrate New Year's eve with friends and family at this property.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai Join Sophie Choudry at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for Celestial Soirée at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for an unforgettable night.

Smaaash NYE - Mumbai How does a combination of Bowling lanes, arcade games, and VR, DJ and delicious food sound to you. If this is what excites you, then Smaaash Mumbai is something to look for.