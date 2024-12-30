New Year’s Eve, celebrated on December 31st, marks the final day of the year and is a time for people to reflect on the past year and celebrate the upcoming year, 2025. In India, this day is typically filled with excitement, parties, and various cultural traditions as people usher in the New Year with hope and joy.

Here is the list of what's open and closed on December 31:



Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs: Most restaurants, bars, and clubs in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa will be open, especially since New Year’s Eve is a big celebration. Many will host special events, parties, and dinners.

Shopping Malls and Markets: Shopping malls and major retail stores will likely remain open. Due to New Year sales and celebrations, many malls will stay open for extended hours.

Public Transportation: In larger cities, buses, metro services, and taxis/ride-hailing services (like Ola and Uber) will operate. However, some services may be reduced or their timings altered, especially in the evening.

Hotels and Resorts: Hotels will remain open, especially those in tourist spots or offering New Year’s Eve packages.

What's closed? Government Offices and Banks: As December 31 is not a national holiday, government offices and most banks will likely be closed. Some private banks might remain open, but expect reduced hours.

Educational Institutions: Schools, colleges, and universities will generally be closed on December 31, as it is not a working day.

Post Offices: Post offices are usually closed on public holidays, and December 31 is unlikely to be an exception.

Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru Ahead of the New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, the traffic police have implemented several restrictions across the city to prevent congestion on the night of December 31.

Areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Church Street, and Indiranagar are expected to witness large crowds, prompting Bengaluru police to deploy extra personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain law and order.

Traffic rules in Delhi on New Year's eve Extensive arrangements have been made to manage both pedestrian and vehicular traffic around India Gate on New Year's Eve. In case of heavy foot traffic, vehicles may be restricted from entering the C-Hexagon area near India Gate.