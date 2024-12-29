New Year's Eve Celebration: A jubilant celebration on the last day of the year is the perfect way to conclude a roller-coaster ride of 365 days. As 2025 is about to begin, it is the ideal time for people, especially those in Delhi, to enjoy cheerful live events on New Year's Eve, ie, the evening of December 31, 2024.

New Year's Eve on 31 Dec, 2024: Top events in Delhi-NCR to welcome 2025 New Year's Eve in Delhi-NCR will witness a host of high-profile parties and music events of artists, including Jazzy B, Dhavani Bhanusali, Deep Jandu, etc. Here is the list of all the New Year Eve.

Dhvani Bhanushali at Leela Ambience Style icon Dhvani Bhanushali will be at Leela Ambience and offer a highly entertaining celebration of the new year. The party will include live-band performance, a high-energy DJ set, and non-stop entertainment.

Date: From 8:30 pm on December 31

Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

Ticket Price: Starting from ₹2,500

Jazzy B Singer and rapper Jazzy B will perform on New Year's Eve at Playboy club in Delhi. His performance is likely to give an unforgettable experience to the audience.

Date: On 31 December from 9 pm

Venue: The Grand Hotel, New Delhi

Price: ₹3,999 onwards

Imperfectly perfect NYE Bash The event is a perfect option for those who are looking to enjoy the company of their friends and are not chasing any popular artist's show in the city. The party will includedance, drinks, and other activities.

Venue: The Golden Countdown

Date: 31 December

Price: 1699 onwards

Also Read | Akasa Air announces New Year Sale with flight tickets starting at ₹1,599

New Year Eve with Aastha Gill Here comes another opportunity to enjoy Aastha Gill's best hits, from Nagin to Kamariya. The high-energy music will set the right tone for welcoming the New Year 2025.

Date and Time: December 31

Venue: The Leela Ambience, Gurugram